The smoky fog that formed across the northern Red River Valley and much of Minnesota Monday night and lasted for a day or two was the result of a particular set of circumstances. First of all, the raging forest fires in Manitoba and Ontario have been producing heavy smoke for weeks. Surface winds out of the north blew that smoke southward. Light rain showers generated downward-moving air and also cooled the air in the lower atmosphere, creating a temperature inversion that trapped much of the smoky air close to the ground.