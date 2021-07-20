One of history's most devastating heat waves occurred in England in 1858. Not only was that summer unusually hot, but technology of the time led many Londoners to replace their chamber pots with water closets. Unfortunately, London’s sewage disposal consisted of more than 200,000 cesspits connected by more than 350 sewers. By design, London sewage either was meant to evaporate or flow into the Thames River, which was the drinking supply for all but the wealthiest Londoners.