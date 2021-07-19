"That's one small step for a man; one giant leap for mankind," said Neil Armstrong on this date in 1969 in the gender biased language of the era. There is a new space race today. A Chinese rocket has landed on Mars and deposited a rover vehicle capable of doing all sorts of exciting science. This means that the Americans are no longer the only nation to have sent a vehicle to another planet. More significantly, the Chinese have announced their plan to send people to the Martian surface in the year 2033 and to eventually build a base there.