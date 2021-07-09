Lake Mead is a large reservoir of Colorado River water behind the massive Depression-era Hoover Dam. Lake Mead reached a peak level of 1,226 feet above sea level in 1983. It generates electricity and supplies water to some 35 million people in cities and rural areas of the southwestern United States, where much of America's winter produce is grown.

Drought has caused the water level of Lake Mead to drop to a concerning level. The lake now stands at 1,068 feet, which is almost 170 feet lower than its peak level in 1983. There is no end in sight to the severe megadrought that covers much of the southwestern region, so people will be forced to use less water. A plan is in place to reduce the amounts of water distributed from Lake Mead to seven different states.