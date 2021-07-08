The U.S. Drought Monitor map has most of the Dakotas, much of southern Minnesota and a large part of northern Iowa in drought categories ranging from Severe to Extreme to Exceptional. Obviously, it has been quite hot and dry across these regions all summer. However, the base for the drought was established during the exceptionally dry fall, winter and spring. When it has rained this summer, puddles have not formed. The soil is so dry it acts like a dry sponge, sucking up the moisture and leaving little in excess.