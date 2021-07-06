Where is the most humid weather on Earth? Central Africa? Southeast Asia? The Amazon Rainforest? All wrong. The highest dew point temperatures measured are along the coastlines of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Excruciatingly hot summer temperatures over Saudi Arabia cause tremendous evaporation rates along the surrounding shallow ocean waters, resulting in extremely high humidity in these coastal areas. Dew point readings around 90 degrees are not uncommon in summer.