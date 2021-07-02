July is the peak summer month and the apex of the average temperature graph here in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. On average, our hottest time of year is from early July through early August. Of course, in any given summer, our hottest weather can happen at any time during the summer owing to the natural random variability of weather.

It is not the same everywhere, however. Across the deserts of the American Southwest, the hottest temperatures are more often in June, before the hot temperatures begin to draw humidity in from the Gulf of Baja. In Texas, the hottest days are usually in August, when the ground has become parched after a summer’s worth of evaporation. Along coastal areas of California, the so-called Santa Ana winds bring the hottest weather of the year from the deserts up and over the Coast Ranges during September and October.