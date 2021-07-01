Weather news has focused on the extraordinarily hot weather this week across western North America with a new Canadian national temperature record set Tuesday at Lytton, British Columbia, at 121 degrees. Several other western provinces and states broke state records, and there were dozens of local weather reporting stations with long periods of records that broke all-time records. In the northeast, New York City and Boston recorded highs of 100 degrees this past week. So, where is it not hot? The South, actually.