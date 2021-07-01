Weather news has focused on the extraordinarily hot weather this week across western North America with a new Canadian national temperature record set Tuesday at Lytton, British Columbia, at 121 degrees. Several other western provinces and states broke state records, and there were dozens of local weather reporting stations with long periods of records that broke all-time records. In the northeast, New York City and Boston recorded highs of 100 degrees this past week. So, where is it not hot? The South, actually.
Temperatures across New Mexico and Texas eastward across the South have been closer to average throughout most of the month of June with generally rainier and cloudier than average conditions. In the far northwest, Alaska has largely remained north of the extreme heat. Most Alaskan weather stations have been near average to nominally warmer than average for June.