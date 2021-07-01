The recent heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is the sort of weather event that comes along only very rarely. Dozens of all-time historical record high temperature records were broken over several states and provinces from Oregon to the Yukon. Although it is easy to draw the conclusion that this weather event is directly related to our warming climate, consider that, in our own region, a similar heat wave occurred in July of 1936.
During that record heat wave, the following temperatures happened: Steele, N.D., 121 degrees; Jamestown, 118 degrees; Fargo, 115 degrees; Moorhead, 114 degrees; Grand Forks, 109 degrees; Detroit Lakes, 107 degrees; Duluth, 106 degrees; Brainerd, 106 degrees; Rochester, 108 degrees; and Pipestone, Minn., 108 degrees. A record high temperature or even dozens of them represent extreme weather, not climate change. Climate change is found in the change in frequency of such things.