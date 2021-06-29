The heat wave across the Pacific Northwest offers a perfect opportunity to discuss the difference between weather and climate. Although the heat wave is consistent with the type of weather we expect to see more of in the future, and so may said to be representative of our changing climate, any given heat wave is weather and not climate.

Weather is naturally quite variable, so one hot or cold extreme does not show that climate is or is not changing. It is the frequency and severity of these things measured over long periods of time that reveal the changing climate. Heat waves such as this one in the Pacific Northwest are happening around the world more often than in the past, and therein lies our changing climate. Heat waves like this one happened in the past, but with lesser frequency. Around the world, the frequency of record highs is now about double the frequency of record lows.