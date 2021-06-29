The Pacific Northwest heat wave has garnered world attention the last few days. An extremely concentrated region of high pressure in the upper atmosphere produced a large-scale downward motion which heated the lower atmosphere by compression. The downward motion also made it impossible for clouds to form. Widespread drought there has made the soil very dry and dry ground is heated quite efficiently by sunshine. The combination of compressional heating, brilliant sunshine, and parched ground led to the unusually hot temperatures.
The weather station in Lytton, British Columbia, set a new Canadian record high at 118 degrees Monday. Salem, Ore., hit 117 degrees, breaking their all-time record high by nine degrees. Other records include Dallesport, Wash., at 118 degrees; Portland, Ore., at 115 degrees; Eugene, Ore., at 111 degrees. Seattle, Wash., set their all-time record high on three consecutive days; hitting 102 degrees Saturday, 104 on Sunday, and 107 on Monday. The low of 73 degrees Sunday morning is a new all-time warmest daily low temperature record.