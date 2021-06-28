On a sunny day, the air is heated only a little by the sun's rays, but the ground is heated a lot. Depending on the radiative qualities of the particular surface, it can get extremely hot. A metal car hood or an asphalt parking lot might be too hot to touch even with the air temperature at a relatively comfortable 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of some surfaces, especially those colored black, can get as hot as 150 degrees to 200 degrees. The air adjacent to these surfaces can be very warm, too.
Any official National Weather Service temperature reported on radio or television is really the temperature at a precise location at two meters above the ground in the shade. This is required in order to have some uniformity when comparing temperatures. The actual temperature of the air varies greatly. Most smartphone weather apps generate modeled temperatures designed to approximate this uniform two-meter, shade temperature at the geographic location of the phone.