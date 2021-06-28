On a sunny day, the air is heated only a little by the sun's rays, but the ground is heated a lot. Depending on the radiative qualities of the particular surface, it can get extremely hot. A metal car hood or an asphalt parking lot might be too hot to touch even with the air temperature at a relatively comfortable 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of some surfaces, especially those colored black, can get as hot as 150 degrees to 200 degrees. The air adjacent to these surfaces can be very warm, too.