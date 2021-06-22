The hottest weather on Earth is something of an unknown. Temperatures can only be measured in places that have thermometers, and thermometers are not everywhere. The hottest temperature recorded and accepted as valid by the meteorological community is the 134 degrees in Death Valley, California, recorded July 10, 1913. However, that record is under suspicion as none of the nearby weather stations recorded extraordinarily hot weather on that day. If the record is disallowed, the world record will become 130 degrees, also recorded at Death Valley.