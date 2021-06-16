Twelve people died from the Fargo tornado on June 20, 1957. In Fergus Falls, 57 people were killed by twin tornadoes on June 22, 1919. Thirteen died during the Fridley (Twin Cities) tornado outbreak of May 6, 1965. But the biggest outbreak of tornadoes on record in this region happened just eleven years ago on June 17, 2010. There were 76 tornadoes that day; 22 in North Dakota, 48 in Minnesota, and three each in Iowa and Wisconsin. The 48 in Minnesota is a record number of tornadoes in a single day.