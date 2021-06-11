Temperature forecasting is not as easy as it might look. The forecaster has to estimate where the air that will be over a location tomorrow is today, and then estimate how that air will be changed. Will it be heated by compression or cooled by clouds? Will it move over soil that is excessively wet or very dry, or will it move from a forested region to cropland? In winter, will it move over bare ground or deep snow? Will the air be mixed up vertically so conditions up in the atmosphere are mixed down to near the ground?