Many people in our region have the misconception that it is unusual that the Red River of the North flows north. There is absolutely nothing weird about a river flowing north. Rivers flow in one direction all over the world, and that direction is downhill. Across the central and eastern United States, it is rare for rivers to flow north because the slope of the land is toward the south and east. Almost all the flowing water in the Great Plains and Upper Midwest flows downhill into the Missouri-Mississippi River system, which flows into the Gulf of Mexico.