A question came into the weather office this week asking what weather element has made the elm tree seed showers so thick this year. Our response is that this likely is an example of anecdotal evidence. Is the volume of elm tree seeds actually greater this year, or did the observer merely notice more seeds than they could remember? Elm trees make lots of seeds in late spring every year. They rain down and plant themselves in newly tilled gardens and in potted plants. However, they are relatively easy to weed out and are soon forgotten.