Humidity is the one element of summer weather that divides us more than any other. Some love it when the weather gets humid, while others find such weather despicable. Unlike most of the United States south and east of here, our northern summer weather oscillates between humid and not so humid. However, our summer climate has been getting more humid in recent years.

Compared to 30 to 50 years ago, our Northern summers have more moderately humid days and also more days of extremely high humidity. Although the frequency of high temperatures in the 90s and 100s has dropped during this period, the routinely higher humidity has caused an increase in the average temperatures at night and an overall modest increase in average summer temperature. Not surprisingly, the increase in humidity is also related to an increase in rainfall and more frequent summer flooding.