The region of the United States from North Dakota eastward to Michigan has more cold core funnel clouds than anywhere else in the country. Cold core funnels, commonly called "cold air funnels" are condensation funnels that form in and around weak convective showers. Because the updrafts within these showers are not nearly an intense as those found in supercell thunderstorms, there is less energy available for rotation. Cold core funnels usually do not reach the ground and if they do, they usually do not do much damage.