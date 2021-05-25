Don Hejlik of Thief River Falls, Minn., after reading a recent piece in this space about extremely large hailstones, was inspired to send us a picture of his father, Joe Hejlik, holding several huge hailstones from a storm he had witnessed near Holdrege, Neb., in 1958. The picture, which was taken the next morning, hours after the storm had passed, shows broken branches and flattened grass in the background.

The Hejliks were working as traveling wheat harvesters at the time. What little of the wheat was not destroyed in the storm was very difficult to harvest due to the plants having been nearly flattened. He also mentioned a car dealer in Holdredge who had every single automobile windshield on his lot smashed out except for one old Ford Model A which had a vertical windshield.