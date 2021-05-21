Many times during the course of the thunderstorm season, we get questions about why, at a particular location, thunderstorms that appear to be heading right at said location usually just miss. This is the visual property of parallax. When a person at a particular point on a Doppler radar map is watching a storm cell approach, it can appear to be headed right for the person’s location when it is really headed for a point just to one side or the other.
An approaching thunderstorm cell, though small, is relatively large compared to the point at which you are located. Any slight angle that the cell is moving to one side or the other will cause it to miss your location. In other words, it was never actually headed toward you at all. Storms do change direction but this usually is related to powerful dynamics high in the atmosphere, not some local geographic feature.