Dust devils this spring have been very photogenic due to the dry weather and the presence of so much dust. Then this past Wednesday, a weak but highly visible landspout tornado was observed and filmed by many people in the Crystal Springs, Streeter area. All of these phenomena look a lot like tornadoes, but none of them are nearly as violent nor as dangerous.

Rising columns of air tend to rotate due to the draw from slightly lower pressure created by the rising air in the column and and the balance of forces around the vortex. Dust and debris or condensed water vapor make the vortex visible. However, in a classic tornado, the violent wind comes from the high kinetic energy within the already rotating, rising motion in the storm, the mesocyclone. Landspouts and dust devils do not have this connection and so are much weaker.