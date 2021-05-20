During spring, the humidity is often lacking in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest region. Weather systems during our cold winters drive the high humidity back to its source region near the Gulf of Mexico. By the time the calendar has flipped to June, ample humidity is again available. The summer months are the wettest months of the year because there is enough moisture in the air for plenty of rain most of the time.

Having humidity around is not enough to make it rain, however. We still need storm systems to make use of that humidity, and sometimes those triggers are lacking. Sometimes the atmosphere provides the triggers, but something else goes wrong, such as a pool of very warm temperatures in the upper atmosphere that become a barrier to storms trying to grow. Evaporation rates are high in summer, as well, so things dry out quickly when it doesn't rain. We get more rain in summer, but we also need more.