What makes a shower a shower as opposed to just plain old rain? The classic meteorological definition is that a shower is brief and/or intermittent, whereas rain is steady, but there is no specific time limit for when a shower lasts long enough or is steady enough to become rain. Meteorologists separate the two by their formation. A shower is convective, meaning it is caused by small-scale updrafts of air. General rain is caused by a general, gradual rising motion over a large area, producing a steadier, relatively long-lasting period of rainfall.