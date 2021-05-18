When it's cold, as in winter, wind makes you feel colder because it whisks away the air against your skin, causing you to lose body heat more quickly. This is wind chill. When it's warm, as in summer, there is no wind chill because your body is not working to stay warm. A summer breeze will cool you down, but the process is entirely different. When the air around you is hot, you sweat. As this sweat evaporates, the process of the phase change of water from liquid to gas requires heat, which is removed from your skin, cooling you down. Wind increases the evaporation rate, causing you to feel even cooler.