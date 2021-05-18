One of the most confusing things about our warming climate is that the actual change to Upper Midwest/Northern Plains temperatures has so far remained within the natural range of variation. The average daily mean temperature across the Dakotas and Minnesota warmed approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 100 years. We get, on average, a few less of those really cold nights in winter, and we get a few more warm and sticky nights in summer, but it's hardly noticeable when compared to the regular day-to-day and year-to-year variability of weather.