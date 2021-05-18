One of the most confusing things about our warming climate is that the actual change to Upper Midwest/Northern Plains temperatures has so far remained within the natural range of variation. The average daily mean temperature across the Dakotas and Minnesota warmed approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 100 years. We get, on average, a few less of those really cold nights in winter, and we get a few more warm and sticky nights in summer, but it's hardly noticeable when compared to the regular day-to-day and year-to-year variability of weather.
The Arctic region, however, warmed about 6 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 100 years, and the change is much more noticeable in the shrinking summer ice cap, thawing permafrost and other proxy comparisons. Climate models project the warming in our region to become much more noticeable in the next 30 to 50 years, with many detrimental impacts likely to accompany the warming including increased evaporation rates and more severe and frequent droughts.