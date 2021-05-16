The severe drought continues across most of North Dakota west of the Red River Valley. Elsewhere around the Dakotas and Minnesota, precipitation the last few months has ranged from near average to much below average. So, what will happen this summer? Drought is not easy to forecast. Science does not have the ability to predict where storms will track weeks or months from now. However, with soil moisture at present ranging from parched to marginally moist, and with the general circulation patterns favoring a warmer than average temperature pattern this summer, a widespread drought in our region remains a serious concern.