It is quite possible that we have seen the last of the freezing temperatures for the spring here in the Northern Plains. Many places around the region were below freezing Sunday morning, Monday morning and Tuesday morning. None of these temperatures approached daily record lows, but it was a little out of the ordinary to have three freezing mornings in a row so late in the season.
This weekend, the polar jet stream is shifting to a position north of the Canadian border, which will bring warmer air northward. This will bring a much warmer weather pattern, but another freezing morning would not be impossible. However, it appears unlikely that we will have any more freezing weather until fall.