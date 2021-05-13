If a tornado moves over a lake, or forms over a lake, it picks up water and can be called a waterspout. However, it is fundamentally no different from a tornado at this point because it draws its violent wind from the highly energetic parent thunderstorm. There is another sort of waterspout which is not associated with violent storms. In relatively warm oceans and large lakes in summer and fall, columns of rotating, rising air often form into a spinning vortex similar, but weaker, than a tornado.