This is dust devil season across the Dakotas and western Minnesota. Dust devils happen on relatively calm and sunny days when a particular spot of ground heats up faster than the ground nearby. The air just above the warm spot is then heated more than the air around it. This warming of the air causes an expansion that makes the air lighter, so it rises and begins to rotate. If it rises fast enough, the column of air becomes narrower, causing the column to rotate faster. The rising air draws more hot air from nearby, feeding the circulation and making it self-sustaining.