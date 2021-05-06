With extreme fire risk conditions across much of Minnesota today, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Wadena, Todd, Otter Tail, Becker and Hubbard counties.

A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Do not burn while the red flag warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions.

The following counties also have a red flag warning:

Aitkin, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Renville, Roseau, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

The red flag warning expires at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

The statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions, which are updated daily, are on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.