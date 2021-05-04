How long is this cool weather going to last, and what about that forecast of a hot, dry summer? Lately, these two questions have been tossed repeatedly into the weather office like bombs. They are excellent questions, but the answers are not easy. The cool weather is likely to last, more or less as it is, through the middle of May. Late May may warm, but likely not enough to bring up the average temperature for the month very much.
Longer range, the forecast becomes more of a probability outlook, and the probabilities favor the summer being warmer and drier than average, particularly across the already very dry western portions of our region. However, it is quite possible that other large-scale weather drivers, as of yet unseen, will end up dominating the summer patterns. So don't bet the farm on it being a scorcher of a summer, but don't be surprised if it turns out to be one.