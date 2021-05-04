Most experienced gardeners in our region are well aware of the fickle nature of our Northern Great Plains weather, but not all gardeners are experienced. Every year, we get questions about the last freezing weather. When is the average last frost? When does it quit freezing? When will the last frost be this year?

The experienced gardener knows that the average last frost of spring is not very helpful in determining when it will happen this year. Likewise, the experienced gardener knows that frost becomes increasingly unlikely after mid-May, but that freezing mornings have happened as late as late June. Lastly, the experienced gardener knows that the nuances of weather and the imprecision of weather forecasting make two or three week forecast of possible freezing weather impossible. The experienced gardener knows that the best time to plant a garden is determined by weighing the risk of planting early against the benefit of early yields.