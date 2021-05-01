Other than one three-day rain from April 7 to 9 — which dumped generous amounts of water across northeast South Dakota, southeast North Dakota, and much of central and northeast Minnesota — the drought which started last fall continues.

Much of central and western North Dakota is experiencing extreme drought conditions. Over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, drought conditions have worsened considerably this spring. Impacts to agriculture have been limited so far due to the timing of the dry weather.

However, spring planting is underway so that will change. The weather is expected to be generally cool and mostly dry for the next couple of weeks. If the dry weather continues into summer, the parched soils will likely lead to hotter days, which would worsen the drought conditions. Hot and sunny afternoons would also increase evaporation rates, which would further increase the need for rainfall.