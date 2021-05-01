The month of April brought an end to five-month stretch of warmer and drier than average months across the region. April weather in Fargo and Grand Forks was slightly cooler and slightly wetter than average. For Fargo, the average high was 54.3 degrees and the average low was 30.3 degrees for an average daily mean of 42.2 degrees, which is 1.8 degrees cooler than the three-decade average. For Grand Forks, the average high was 54.2 degrees and the average low was 28 degrees for an average daily mean of 41.1 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees cooler than average.