The word, "microclimate," is a meteorological term that refers to a small, localized, area that has a climate different than the surrounding region due to a geological or meteorological feature that affects the weather. A perfect example of a microclimate is the a large lake such as Devils Lake or Lake of the Woods. Because water has a different heat capacity than soil, these lakes have a cooling effect in the spring and summer and a reverse warming effect in the fall. Once these lakes freeze over in winter, the effect is neutralized. Smaller lakes also have this effect, but on a much smaller scale.