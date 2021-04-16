When snow comes in April, and when that April snow comes long after the winter snowpack has melted, a remarkable color contrast is revealed as the snow melts away. The bright white of freshly fallen snow against the newly greened grass is striking. As long as the ground is not frozen, melting snow is ideal for adding water to the soil because it is absorbed slowly and very little is lost to runoff.

There is a false myth in our region that grass will not turn green in spring until there is lightning. Actually, the process of lightning does convert chemical compounds containing the element phosphorus into a more usable form, which is necessary for healthy grass. However, lightning does this in very low quantities. It is actually the digestive systems of grubs and worms that get the phosphorus to the plants. Grass will green nicely without lightning.