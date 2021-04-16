The Upper Midwest and Northern Plains heat wave of April 21, 1980, is perhaps the first weather event to have made a scientific impression on this young freshman meteorology student. As a freshman at Iowa State University, the warm, dry spring was notable. A snowfall of several inches a week before had quickly melted, and its remains barely settled the dust. A large, high-pressure area built across the region that day, setting up widespread downward motion, which caused the air near the ground to heat by compression.