In weather and climate, the words "average" and "normal" are terribly misunderstood. An average is the mean over a period of time, usually the period of record. A normal is similar to average, except the data are smoothed to fit into a curve and the period of time covered is usually the most recent complete three decades. The problem is, many people have the idea that these averages and normals represent what the weather should be doing, which is not it at all.