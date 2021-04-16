Many weather enthusiasts have personal rain gauges so they can track rainfall at their location as opposed to the closest “official” reporting location. The meteorologists at WDAY use these unofficial reports to form a more complete report of rain during and after a storm. Anyone making a rain report needs to know that it takes a good gauge in a good location to get a usable rain report.

The rain gauge should be four inches in diameter with a funnel and an inner tube that reads precisely. Small gauges will often read too heavily due to raindrops hitting the lip of the gauge and bouncing in. Location is important, too. An accurate reading will come from a gauge that is a considerable distance from any trees or buildings. For more information about making rain reports, or to order an excellent rain gauge, go to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network web site at www.cocorahs.org.