Spring is enigmatic. It is known for being something it rarely is. Bright sunshine, temperature in the 70s and a light breeze comprise what we think of all winter when someone says "spring." To be sure, such days do happen. Here in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, however, we probably don't get as many of those nice spring days as we'd like.
What we hold up as the perfect spring day is also the ideal spring day, and such days can be rare. Cold rain, snow, late frost, strong wind, blowing dust and cloudy days with a wintery chill are all a regular part of spring in our weather. Feel free to complain. We all do. However, if we are to hold those ideal days as the only days to enjoy, then much of spring ends up being a disappointment.