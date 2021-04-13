One of the most pleasant sensations of spring is the smell we all associate with rain. Rain is water, which is essentially odorless. Yet when rain falls, there is a certain smell, a slightly musky scent that hangs in the air. The smell that comes with the rain actually has a complicated variety of sources. One of the most common causes of the rain smell comes from bacteria which are released from the soil by raindrops. Observant gardeners are familiar with this smell because digging in the soil releases the same bacteria.