The rain last week and then this week's snow definitely diminished the fire danger across the region. Things are wet, and wet things do not burn easily. However, all of western North Dakota remains in serious drought conditions. Last week's rain was not very prolific west of the Red River Valley, and most of the snowfall produced only small amounts of water. Unless there is a barrage of rain systems the next few weeks, the drought will continue to worsen west of the Valley this spring.