The rain last week and then this week's snow definitely diminished the fire danger across the region. Things are wet, and wet things do not burn easily. However, all of western North Dakota remains in serious drought conditions. Last week's rain was not very prolific west of the Red River Valley, and most of the snowfall produced only small amounts of water. Unless there is a barrage of rain systems the next few weeks, the drought will continue to worsen west of the Valley this spring.
On the other hand, most of western Minnesota's lake region is effectively no longer in a drought, but the drought was not so serious here to begin with. For Fargo and Grand Forks, the rain was timely and helped a lot, but there is a precipitation deficit here going back to last fall. Most of the rain quickly soaked in. Rivers did not rise significantly. If the weather goes dry again, the drought concern will return.