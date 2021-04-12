Those first few warm days of spring are always a treat following our long northern winters, whetting the appetite for more. Many in our region, however, tend to dislike those occasional very hot days we get during summer. Using the last 30 years as a base, Fargo has an average of 127 days reaching 70 degrees or warmer in a year, but only 11 days that reach 90. Grand Forks has an average of 119 reaching 70 degrees and just eight reaching 90.