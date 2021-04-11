If you didn't get a chance to view the total solar eclipse in 2017, you have another chance. On Monday, April 8, 2024, another, even more spectacular total eclipse will pass over a significant part of the United States. The path of totality comes out of Mexico and passes northeast across a portion of Texas including Austin and Dallas before heading into the Midwest. Indianapolis gets a total eclipse, as well as Cleveland, followed by Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.
The 2024 total eclipse will have a period of totality around 40% longer than the 2017 eclipse. The best viewing in the country will likely be in Texas, where sunny skies are more likely and the totality period will be around four minutes long. The width of the totality path will average about 124 miles as compared to an average width of 71 miles for the 2017 eclipse.