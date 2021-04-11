If you didn't get a chance to view the total solar eclipse in 2017, you have another chance. On Monday, April 8, 2024, another, even more spectacular total eclipse will pass over a significant part of the United States. The path of totality comes out of Mexico and passes northeast across a portion of Texas including Austin and Dallas before heading into the Midwest. Indianapolis gets a total eclipse, as well as Cleveland, followed by Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.