The weather station at Atigun Pass in the Brooks Range of northern Alaska recorded a low temperature Thursday morning of -42 degrees. This was the coldest temperature at that location of the season, which is remarkable due to the fact that it happened on April 8. It was exceptionally windy as well, sending the wind chill index into the -70s. Fairbanks broke the daily record low April 6 at -24 degrees.
It has also been unseasonably cold throughout much of Europe so far this April with freezing weather in the United Kingdom and France and subzero (Fahrenheit) temperatures in the Alps. These intrusions of exceptionally cold weather are part of a wobbly, weakened Polar Vortex. A similar weather pattern delivered our early February cold snap, but this time the wobbles sent the Arctic air elsewhere.