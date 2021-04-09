0
Announcements
Vaccine Tracker
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Derek Chauvin Trial
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
The Vault
Agweek
The Rink Live
Shop
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Podcasts
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$4 for 16 weeks
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$4 for 16 weeks
Trending Articles
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota’s spring turkey season licenses now on sale
Wrestling
Legendary BHV wrestling coach to be inducted into hall of fame
People
New York Mills woman still lives with the effects of polio
Fires
1-year-old child, mother injured in Verndale house fire Wednesday
Weather
A return to cooler, still mostly dry weather
StormTRACKER Meteorologist looks at the weather patterns mid-spring
Written By:
John Wheeler
|
11:25 pm, Apr. 8, 2021
×
Related Topics
WEEKLY WEATHER VIDEO
Suggested Articles
Weather
Drought conditions continue to spread across Northern Plains, Upper Midwest
Weather
Weather Talk: Warm days feel different in spring compared to summer
Weather
This week's WDAY gallery of weather photos
Weather
WeatherTalk: How much rain would it take end the drought?
Weather
WeatherTalk: Despite a warming climate, scorchers have become rare