As farmers across the region prepare to start planting , many are facing an unfortunate reality: It's really dry.

The newest report of the U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, April 8, to reflect conditions on Tuesday, April 6, shows worsening drought conditions across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest states. North Dakota appears to be in the worst shape, with more than 70% of the state now considered to be in extreme drought, the second most severe drought category.

Some parts of the region, including southeastern Minnesota, southeastern Nebraska and all but the northwest corner of Iowa, have little drought impacts. But the Dakotas, in particular, have seen deteriorating conditions in the past week.

The unusually early drought has many in agriculture concerned about what the growing season will look like. Grasses in pasture tend to do the lion's share of growing in the spring, which could lead to difficult conditions for livestock producers.

Here's a look at how states in the region have changed in the past week:

Iowa: Iowa's conditions remained unchanged from last week, with 1.89% in extreme drought, 6.08% in severe drought, 5.15% in moderate drought and 28.21% abnormally dry. The drought conditions are confined to northern and eastern portions of the state, and 58.67% of Iowa has no drought conditions.

Minnesota: Extreme drought crept into Minnesota this week, with 0.11% of the state entering that category, compared to 0% a week earlier. Severe drought covers 2.84% of the state this week, compared to 0.89% last week. Moderate drought now is at 30.63%, compared to 37.91% last week. The percentage of the state considered abnormally dry increased from 46.34% last week to 51.55%, while the portion of the state in no drought category changed very little, from 14.87% to 14.86%.

Montana: Montana's drought conditions worsened slightly from last week. Extreme drought has increased in the state from 0.44% to 5.6%. Severe drought now is at 12.46%, compared to 16.72% a week prior. Moderate drought is at 25.45%, compared to 24.81%. The state has 39.97% of land considered abnormally dry, compared to 41.42% a week earlier. The amount of land not in any drought category decreased slightly to 16.52%, from 16.61% a week earlier.

Nebraska: Nebraska's conditions remained identical to a week prior, with 7% severe drought, 16.43% moderate drought and 37.92% abnormally dry. That means 38.65% of the state has no drought.

North Dakota: North Dakota has gone from bad to worse in the past week. Extreme drought now covers 70.3% of the state, compared to 23.98% a week earlier. Severe drought is at 23.98%, compared to 37.6% a week earlier, and only 5.72% is in moderate drought, compared to 15.46% in the prior report. That means the entire state is considered to be in drought.

South Dakota: South Dakota has not fared quite as bad as its northerly neighbor, but conditions there also worsened from a week prior. Extreme drought now covers 14.8% of the state, compared to 8.37% a week earlier. Severe drought is at 24.94%, compared to 31.17% a week earlier. Moderate drought is at 38.97%, compared to 39.18%, while the portion of the state considered abnormally dry has remained at 21.28%.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin stepped into the drought this week, with 0.74% considered to be in moderate drought, compared to 0% the week prior. The state is considered 88.91% abnormally dry, compared to 89.66% last week. The area in no drought category increased slightly from 10.34% last week to 10.35%.