The comparison of daily weather to the average over time can be a helpful way to add perspective to the weather. However, the perspective provided by a comparison to average can be very misleading because of the implication that weather is “supposed to” be average, and that anything other than average requires something in weather to have gone wrong. Consider the warmth yesterday and the chill today. It's been a wild ride, but our region has had up and down temperatures before.
Weather is, in fact, a succession of weather patterns and systems which bring weather which is made up of various combinations of cool, warm, wet or dry conditions. These conditions typically vary greatly, and largely at random. Day to day, month to month, year to year, decade to decade; weather is always changing and we should not presume that the weather should be average, or even that weather should average out over time.