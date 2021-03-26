At least 111 people died in the cold wave in Texas in early February, according to a report filed this week by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The cause of death for the majority of those cases was hyperthermia; they literally died from the cold. Other reasons cited for death during the cold wave include carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, fire and car accidents.

It was the coldest weather to reach Texas since 1989, and it was an unusually long cold wave for so far south. Much of central Texas remained below freezing for a week and a half. The freezing weather forced many oil and gas refineries that were not built for cold weather to shut down, resulting in a complete loss of heat and electricity for tens of millions of people for days. In the freezing homes, water supply lines burst, so people suffering in the cold also had no water.